North Hampton, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2012 --Epicurean Delights is a company dedicated to empowering individuals to find their inner artist. The Seacoasts premiere studio for cake decorating, candy supplies and confectionery art education will be hosting classes by TLC’s Ultimate Cake Off winner, Susan Carberry. Classes will be offered August 24th-26th, 2012 at the Epicurean Delights studio in North Hampton, NH.



“When I opened the studio one of my objectives was to make education by top artists easily accessible to our students,” says Michele Hopps, owner and founder of Epicurean Delights. “Having to travel great distances for education is costly. Bringing the talent closer to home makes it affordable. I couldn’t be more pleased to have Susan as our first guest instructor. She is an amazing talent and one of the nicest cake artists you will ever meet.”



Carberry, the owner of The Cake Cottage in Murrieta, CA will be teaching 4 classes at Epicurean Delights. The first, scheduled on Friday, Aug 24th, from 10am-5pm is an all-day class focusing on a three tiered safari themed cake. The second and third classes are scheduled for Saturday, Aug 25th starting at 11am and will feature a three hour class where students will make a baby buggy cake topper. A three hour wine and cheese themed class follows, at 3pm where students will learn to make a wooden wine crate, wine bottles, wine glasses and much more! Lastly on Sunday, Aug 26th from 11am – 6pm a class on creating a garden critter inspired cake. A demonstration on proper stacking techniques will also be shown during class.



For more information on these classes or to register online please visit http://www.epicdelights.com/guest.html. Space is limited so don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Stay up-to-date on Epicurean Delights news and class announcements by following them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/epicdelights.



About Epicurean Delights

Epicurean Delights located in North Hampton, NH specializes in cake decorating and confectionery art supplies for professionals, hobbyists and Do-It-Yourselfer’s. It is the seacoast’s premier private vocational studio offering education in cake decorating, cookie design, chocolate and sugar art classes for adults and children. Classes are designed for those interested in learning cake decorating and sugar art as well as those looking to further their confectionery education. Our studio specializes in the Wilton Method of cake decorating and all core classes are taught by a Wilton Method Instructor and are certificate classes. For more information including current classes offered or to register for classes visit http://www.epicdelights.com. We can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/epicdelights.