Calgary Looks Forward to Shorter Lines and Cleaner Vehicles

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2017 --Construction has begun on Great White Car & Truck Wash which, once completed, will be Calgary's largest and most technologically advanced cleaning system, in addition to offering services not found anywhere else in the Calgary market.



With it's sleek modern look and high-profile location, Great White is in a unique position to provide much needed services to both passenger and commercial vehicles. Matt Verity, VP of StoreWest Developments, explains: "Within our immediate service area there are well over 200,000 people in 6 growing communities and 14 industrial parks, so we felt a mixed car and truck site would best serve the community". Further, "the challenge with the Calgary market is that 95% of the washes can only wash 4-5 cars per hour. When a chinook rolls in and everyone needs a wash, no one else can accommodate the mass influx of users". To combat these long lines, Great White will offer an express tunnel capable of washing 110 cars per hour, plus a 7-bay self-serve area and free vacuums.



For commercial clients, Great White has added something unique - an automatic truck wash. Verity points out that over the past 10 years Calgary has become a major transportation hub, with hundreds of commercial businesses, and thousands of trucks currently being serviced by only 2 dedicated truck washing companies; both located a significant distance from the ever-expanding industrial districts within Calgary.



Along with the vehicle wash, the site will house a 3 storey, 115,000 sq ft self-storage facility that will introduce a drive-through unloading area, another first for the Calgary market. Car washes and self-storage draw from the same demographics, so it makes sense to offer both in a single location, says Verity, "we are very excited about this project and look forward to opening our doors to the public in the 1st quarter of 2018".