Cali Care Group and Mary Daze Join Forces in California Cannabis Delivery

Redlands, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2022 --Weed delivery in California just got even easier with the merger of two of the most reputable and beloved weed delivery companies, Cali Care Group and Mary Daze. The collaboration will expand delivery service areas as well as cannabis product options for each company which will now be operating under the delivery site Ilovemyweed.com.



Mary Daze is a discrete weed delivery service loved by its customers for its prompt and professional weed delivery in many parts of California. Their focus has been on providing the fastest high-quality weed delivery service with an average order of cannabis or cannabis products taking only 30 minutes.



Cali Care Group was established by Joe Reed in 2010 when Joe noticed that the cannabis medical market wasn't offering a "Customer First" approach. This was when the word "Care" was added to the name.



The merging of Mary Daze and Cali Care Group marks a new era for marijuana delivery in California, combining all of the most loved cannabis brands and products under one roof with the best delivery times in the state. The areas that the new ILOVEMYWEED.COM site will be able to service are expected to increase, allowing more Californians to be able to order quality cannabis and cannabis products to be delivered right to their doorstep.



As the two weed delivery companies join forces, new and existing customers can still expect to have access to the best weed brands and a wide range of weed products which they can order online or via phone and have their order delivered to them in record times to any of the serviceable areas.



Customers will be able to buy several named brands of high-quality marijuana, CBD, cannabis concentrate, edibles, and various cannabis accessories. Weed delivery right to your door discreetly and professionally with payment options to suit your needs is what new and existing customers can expect – more of the same but better, thanks to greater coverage and more marijuana and marijuana products on offer.



Quality control is of the utmost importance for the newly merged group. The company sources only the best weed and weed products for their customers to enjoy. They understand the need for choice, allowing customers with any budget or taste to find what they are looking for. The premium weed delivery service is sure to become a crowd favorite and the leading weed delivery service with the combined expertise of Mary Daze and Cali Care Group.



Customers outside of California are able to order many of the products available on the I Love My Weed online weed store with some limitations depending on the state or international law. As the weed company continues to expand its weed delivery operations and product lines, the ultimate winners from this merger will surely be the consumers.



