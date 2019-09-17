Calico Spanish's Popular Stories Language Learning Program Launches Level D

Mt. Hood, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --Children generally acquire a second language with ease, especially when they have access to a quality curriculum that teaches real-world situational language usage in an engaging way that feels relevant to them.



This is the foundation of Calico Spanish, the team who has been developing Spanish curricula since 2007, creating music, activities, and games that enable teachers and parents to easily teach Spanish to children in grades K-5.



"We teach kids to speak real Spanish, for life," says Calico Spanish CEO and founder Erica Fischer, "We are teachers and language learners ourselves, and we provide teachers and children with quality Spanish learning experiences, without the expensive hype of content that doesn't work. Our curriculum specialist, Sara-Elizabeth Cottrell designs standards-aligned programs with support across the spectrum of the teachers' Spanish ability."



Over the past 11 years, Calico Spanish began building on the success of its wildly popular songs and music videos to create the Stories program, a scaffolded immersion program built around original Video Stories and supported by quality comprehensive language resources. At the same time, Calico Spanish amassed over 17 million views on YouTube for its free content.



The full Stories Spanish program is divided into four levels, beginning with Level A and, as of this month, after much anticipation from thousands of happy subscribers, now includes Level D.



Each level of the Stories Spanish learning program gives children the chance to absorb the Spanish language through video stories, music videos, games, and more, with all audio voiced by native Spanish speakers. In each lesson, animal characters interact with each other in a video story, introducing students to the language needed to achieve that lesson's goals. The goals are aligned to world language standards established by ACTFL and are appropriate for children ages 4+, so you can begin children's language learning journey at any time.



At each level, children are introduced to new vocabulary through different environments and characters. In Level A (I Am Special) children will learn how to identify themselves, followed by Level B (I Love My Family), where they learn more about the family and pets and Level C (I Live Here), where children are taught through stories relating to life at home.



Now, with the addition of Level D, (Welcome to the Farm) children can develop further conversational skills to talk about the weather, seasons, and clothing in the context of activities on a farm in Mexico. They can describe things that are orange or pink, identify the number of items up to one hundred, sequence events in a story, and much more.



Parents and teachers are united in their praise of the Calico Spanish programs.



Robert Grano reports, "Calico Spanish saves me hours of work by providing teaching materials that are age-appropriate and tailored to meet the needs of all my students."



Homeschool mom Sara Matis said, "We used it in our 1st-grade homeschool, and my son loved it! The interesting characters, engaging video stories, and fun music videos made it very enjoyable, and kept him asking for more."



Beatriz was excited to share her experience stating that students "tried to sing the songs from the first day and they are never tired to watch them over and over. Plus, lesson plans are ready! Perfect for lowest grades and teachers with no previous knowledge of Spanish."



For the Calico Spanish team, it's rewarding to receive this kind of feedback and reinforces their commitment to being a leading program for young learners.



When teaching with Calico Spanish, teachers immediately hear more Spanish and see more smiles from their learners. Because the program teaches language in context, kids really do begin speaking and conversing in Spanish quickly and easily.



Sign-up for a free account at https://calicospanish.com/ and get instant access to a 7-Day-Free Trial with just your email address. No credit card required.



About Calico Spanish

Calico Spanish develops programs anyone can use to teach kids Spanish. Schools and families enjoy our fun, animated Video Stories and a full range of activities to support four levels, containing over 200 hours of structured content in 365 open-and-go lesson plans. Start today, and listen to the young children in your life learn to speak real Spanish to real people. For a lifetime.



