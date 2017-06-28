California Aesthetic Alliance and Rezenerate Blaze a Trail in California After CA Board Review

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --Rezenerate, developer of the revolutionary Rezenerate Nano Facial, and the California Aesthetic Alliance (CAA) a public advocacy group for estheticians and other skin care professionals, are excited to spearhead a state-wide initiative to save California tax payers considerable dollars by launching a self compliance program for all Licensed California Estheticians.



After presenting the Rezenerate Modality to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology (BBC) on May 15th, 2017, the CAA launched their California Self-Compliance initiative, with Rezenerate serving as the charter member. CAA and Rezenerate are creating a template to ensure estheticians better understand their scope of practice while at the same time being able to assist the state of California by reducing unnecessary inspections as well as excessive fines. Given California's financial issues, this is a welcome relief to all involved.



The CAA, upon advice from the California BBC, are creating a joint initiative that is intended to pave the way for a national standard that will not only save taxpayers all over America time and money, it will also ensure customer safety in the spa environment and create a sense of confidence in the consumer. Together the CAA, Rezenerate, and the BBC are promoting the creation and use of an Equipment Evaluation Binder, which consists of Equipment Evaluation Forms from companies that are safe to use in the spa by California licensed estheticians.



Rezenerate was excited to be the charter member of this new program initiated by the CAA that will create a gold standard in self-compliance and serve as an example for other states and municipalities. The CAA Branded Equipment Form was developed for companies that want to facilitate BBC compliance and ensure safety for the consumer.



The California Aesthetic Alliance (CAA) was founded by Wendy Jacobs, a California Licensed Esthetician, after learning about all the intricacies licensed skin care professionals in California are facing from confusion in the market, including inaccurate claims from skin care companies. Wendy comes from a Manufacturing background and spent years as an elite Project Manager all over the world helping to streamline operations and is bringing those skills and passion to serve as a champion for the national esthetic community.



Rezenerate is the newest skin care modality on the market today bringing you the same great results as more invasive systems without any of the negatives, and is the only one developed utilizing verified cutting-edge Nanotechnology. With the introduction of the Rezenerate Modality, the technology is now available to give your clients great results without the pain and invasiveness of a costly and risky medical procedure. Beauty does NOT have to be painful! Rezenerate is the perfect marriage of science and beauty, developed by and for estheticians and other skin care professionals.



