California Cosmetic Surgeon Offering Botox and Dysport

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2014 --Dr. Eric P. Bachelor of EastBay Aesthetic Surgery cosmetic surgery practices in Danville and Pleasanton, California provides Bay Area and San Francisco area clients a full selection of Botox or Dysport treatments. Both Botox and Dysport are commonly used to treat wrinkles, frown lines, age lines and crow’s feet, as well as to enhance the youthful look, feel and elasticity of the skin to create a vibrant, healthy appearance. Botox is a common non-invasive wrinkle fighter used by cosmetic surgeons around the globe, routinely used to treat frown lines, crow's feet and other age-related skin concerns. Dr. Bachelor and his team provide treatment and education for clients new to Botox and its alternatives. Botox provides well-documented results when correcting facial lines and wrinkles, neck bands, excessive sweating, migraine headaches, muscle spasms and more.



Botox is injected into strategic points on the forehead, erasing age lines for a 3-to-4-month duration, accomplished during a brief appointment with no downtime that can be completed on a lunch break. Dr. Bachelor uses a fine needle to inject Botox into facial muscles that normally contract, forming lines and wrinkles. Some clients need several injections for certain areas. Other non-surgical treatments like dermal fillers can be applied in the same procedure.



Dysport is best applied to those over 30 years of age with developing frown lines. These wrinkles occur on the forehead, between the eyes and slightly above the eyebrows. A common solution is a botulinum neurotoxin application, like Dysport. Dr. Bachelor injects Dysport into the tiny muscles that cause frown lines. The formula flattens out wrinkles for several months. This convenient, non-invasive, brief treatment is perfect for correcting frown lines, crow's feet and forehead wrinkles. Botulinum type A is the active ingredient in Dysport which temporarily paralyzes tiny forehead muscles that contract to create wrinkles in the overlaying skin. The formula blocks neurotransmitters that cause these muscles to contract. Prior to injection, the face is cleaned with an antiseptic and a topical numbing cream is applied, if needed, to enhance comfort.



Similar to Botox, a fine needle is used to inject Dysport into target areas. Treatment is normally complete within 30 minutes, with results most evident after 3-5 days. Some redness and swelling may occur but clients may return to normal activity following treatment. Over-the-counter pain medication can be used if discomfort persists, but it’s crucial to protect the treated area from the sun for the first few weeks. Results generally last for 3-6 months. To learn more about Botox, Dysport and other aesthetic treatments available at EastBay Aesthetic Surgery, visit them online at www.ericpbachelormd.com.