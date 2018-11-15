California Country Gal Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for New Line of Organic Grain-Free Baking Mixes

Temecula, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2018 --Annabelle Lee, author of The Ultimate Grain-Free Cookbookand founder of California Country Gal, Inc., has developed an organic line of tasty grain-free baking mixes called REAL BREAD. Already recognized as an upcoming health trend by National Products EXPO West and well-loved across the country by health-conscious parents, bakers, and everyone who wants to eat more whole foods, this line of 100% grain-free (naturally gluten free), baking mixes is ready to be presented to the mass market. Free of extracted starches, these baking mixes are unique.



Annabelle, along with her husband Tom and son Christian, have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds so they can purchase the ingredients for the organic baking mixes and to cover some marketing, sales, and packaging costs. This will allow the California-based 'real food' company to reach more people while also keeping prices low, making it easy for everyone who wants to enjoy bread again without having to compromise their diet with grains or starchy grain alternatives.



Annabelle Lee's motto is, "Grains are for the birds!" After suffering from chronic pain and inflammation from a sudden autoimmune disorder, Lee discovered firsthand the health benefits of removing grains from her diet. When she stopped eating wheat, rice, and other grains, she learned what many who struggle with common health issues like allergies or excess weight gain have found out – that this food group may not be the best fit for the human diet. Annabelle is now managing her symptoms and enjoying her busy life.



A mother of four and true California gal, she wasn't going to settle, however, with standard grain alternatives, which can cause their own health problems. Lee developed recipes in the family farmhouse kitchen, using only whole food ingredients for her new cookbook. No grains, no starches, no drawbacks.



She says, "For our line of products we don't use typical gluten-free ingredients like refined starches that raise your blood sugar and pack on the pounds. Instead, we use real, whole foods."



REAL BREAD Baking Mixes are made with whole foods like blanched almonds, sweet potatoes, and organic coconut. The mixes, which include everything from essentials like hamburger bun mix and sandwich bread mix to mixes for grain-free cookies, cakes, and other treats, are perfect for those on gluten-free, paleo, vegan, and keto diets.



Already available on Amazon, at their website's store, and through small retailers, California Gal Inc. has everything ready to scale their products so they can bring the goodness of delicious grain-free breads and other comfort foods to a wider market.



Anyone who wants to enjoy healthy REAL BREAD for themselves can visit the company's Kickstarter page to support the campaign. Backers can enjoy a range of fantastic perks, including Annabelle Lee's popular cookbooks and other California Country Gal products.