California Dentist Dr. Thomas Ludlow Offers Laser Dentistry for Pain-Free Dental Procedures

Dr. Thomas Ludlow, dentist at Expressions in Dentistry in Folsom, CA is offering patients some of the latest technology available in the dental industry with the use of laser dentistry. This new technology is making it possible for patients to not have to interact with needles, drilling, or numbness during their time in the dental chair.



Laser dentistry utilizes energy in the form of light and is used for a variety of different procedures, including periodontal treatment, cavity diagnosis and removal, teeth whitening, canker and cold sore removal, root canals, and more. Due to the use of light instead of movement such as with a traditional dental drill, laser dentistry produces no heat or vibration which means that patients don't experience pain during treatment.



For soft tissue treatment such as in the case of periodontal disease, lasers eliminate the need for using scalpels and sutures. Instead, the light energy helps to seal the tissues as it is cut, accelerating the healing process. This is also a benefit for patients seeking the shaping of their gums for cosmetic reasons.



Laser dentistry can also be used to diagnose cavities in their early stages. In many cases, these early instances of decay can be reversed through hygiene and fluoride treatment, eliminating the need for filling altogether. But for cavities that do need to be filled, lasers can quickly, effectively, and painlessly remove the decay.



Dr. Ludlow also offers other advanced technology at his Folsom, CA office including digital imaging, digital X-rays, and intraoral cameras. This technology helps Dr. Ludlow detect and diagnose oral decay and abnormalities accurately in their earliest stages but also helps give patients a better up-close view of their oral health.



In addition to offering laser dentistry, Dr. Ludlow is an experienced cosmetic dentist, offering treatments such as porcelain veneers, CEREC crowns, bonding, teeth whitening, Fastbraces, and more.



About Dr. Thomas Ludlow

Dr. Ludlow is a graduate of the American Dental School at the University of California in San Francisco and has been practicing dentistry for decades. He is known for his commitment to staying up to date with the latest trends, techniques, and procedures in the dental industry to offer his patients excellent care. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the International Congress of Implantology, as well as other professional dental organizations.



