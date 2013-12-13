California Governor Candidate Dr. Robert Ornelas and Living Word Team Up to Reach Community of San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2013 --There will be an exclusive appearance by California Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Robert Ornelas at Living Word on Sunday, December 15, 2013. It will be a free event reaching out to the community of Vista, CA providing food, music and family fun.



"I am very grateful to be invited to San Diego for this event. In the past I have worked with legendary skateboarder Dennis Martinez reaching out to the whole county of San Diego for Christmas. This event on December 15th will be for all ages. Pastor Manuel Maciel from Living Word is a doing an amazing job unifying the community," stated 2014 California Governor Candidate Dr. Robert Ornelas



Dr. Robert Ornelas will be expressing his thoughts and views on the adjustments that will be needed to help the families of California move forward.



There will be live entertainment from international Hip Hop group The S.O.G. Crew, Norman Carter of the pioneering Philadelphia soul-singing group The Delfonics and 2nd Chance. A special classics car show and surprise visit from San Diego skateboard legend Dennis Martinez is set for that day as well. This event is aimed for the whole family.



Living Word is located at 2055 Thibodo Rd, Suite D, Vista, CA 92081 in the Shadowridge Business Park.



The San Diego Reader has promoted Dr. Robert Ornelas and event, 760 KFMB AM, CBS 8, KUSI News, 100.7 Jack FM, San Diego Union Tribune, BGE Radio and Living Word of Riverside.