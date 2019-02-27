California Gun Laws in 2019 Are Changing

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --LAX Range is a shooting range located in California. They have all the most recent information when it comes to California gun laws. LAX Range is one of the most popular shooting ranges located in California, particularly in the Los Angeles region. California gun laws are necessary for any gun owners to follow due to their continuous changes.



LAX Range makes sure to follow all the most recent California gun laws as well, as they provide their customers with gun rentals and their parts. LAX Range updates their website yearly with the newest California gun laws as of 2019. These new regulations need to be followed by both gun providers and gun owners.



One of the laws LAX Range makes sure to follow is allowing Individuals to purchase ammo at their location without a background check as long as they don't leave the facility. This is one of the new California gun laws regulations that need to be followed as of 2019. LAX Range makes sure to abide by California gun laws so all gun and shooting matters are safe and legal.



About LAX Range

