California Gun Laws Now in Effect for 2018

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2018 --There are several new California gun laws that have taken effect at the start of 2018. With those laws have come several ammunition laws that have directly affected LAX Ammo and their customers. To comply with the new California gun laws, LAX has made sure that they have their ammunition vendor's license, all employees have their certificates of eligibility, gates have been installed around the ammunition, etc.



There are several rumors that are floating around about the new California gun laws, but LAX has created this new site to explain the laws that exist in California to help everyone understand them a little bit more. LAX wants the new California gun laws to affect their customers as little as possible and are making efforts to ensure that the impact is minimal.



The staff at LAX Ammo is well versed in the details of the California gun laws and is willing to answer any questions you may have and to help you navigate the new store layout. LAX is dedicated to their California customers in helping them understand and navigate the California gun laws, so don't forget to visit their gun laws website to get more details.



About LAX Ammo

LAX Ammo is happy to say that they are open for the New Year and are in compliance with the new California gun laws that have taken effect in 2018. They have taken the necessary steps to make sure the impact of the California gun laws will have minimal impact on their customers and want everyone to know that they are open for business as usual.



For more information check them out at http://www.laxammo.com, or visit their headquarters in Los Angeles at 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood, CA 90301.