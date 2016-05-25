California Teacher Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Conserve Scarce Water Resources with Drought Buster Waterless Car-Care Products

Ventura, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --Drought Buster waterless car-care products can help save 2.2 billion gallons of water by transforming the way people clean their cars in the midst of a 100-year drought. Susan Vinson, a teacher an entrepreneur from Ventura, Calif., is looking to raise $15,000 via Kickstarter for the successful implementation of the project.



Research indicates that Americans use 127 percent more water today compared to what they used in the 1950s. This has been one of the factors that have led to severe drought conditions in a number of states across America. This year's disappointing El Niño isn't going to solve the problem. Susan Vinson mentions that over 25 billion gallons of water is spent every few weeks in the USA just for washing the cars. She also claims that her Drought Buster waterless car-cleaning products drive a significant dent in this enormous waste of water.



When the residents of her homeowners association were told to conserve water and to discontinue washing their cars, Vinson found another option. She created Drought Buster, a brand that has created products like the Drought Buster Car Duster™ and the Drought Buster Waterless Car Wash & Wax™ kit. "The Drought Buster Waterless Car Wash & Wax™ cuts through the grime and sticky stuff while leaving a protective shine that looks great and at the same time helps to repel water and dust. It's a complete, easy-to-use car-detailing system that cleans, protects, and shines a car with a single application," she states.



She explains that the Waterless Car Wash & Wax concentrate from Drought Buster can also be used for many household applications. These eco-friendly products are capable of cleaning most smooth surfaces such as such as shower doors, tile, stainless steel, glass mirrors, windows, counter tops, vinyl, metal railings, and more. They also impart a shiny finish that repels water and dust, keeping the surfaces clean longer. In addition, these products are biodegradable, non-toxic, and free of ammonia and alcohol.



The Drought Buster Car Duster™ significantly extends the time needed between car washes because its breakthrough, eco-friendly microfiber technology removes dust–doesn't just move it. Its light-weight, compact microfiber strands trap and lift the dirt without scratching or streaking even a jet-black car. It safely cleans without damaging painted and glass surfaces. The bigger and fuller, 360-degree microfiber head makes dusting easy, efficient, and effective for vehicle exterior and interiors and for all-purpose household dusting.



Vinson has just started a Kickstarter campaign to modify her concentrated car wash and wax formulation and create mass awareness about these products. Her funding budget for this campaign is $15,000.



This amount will be spent on:



- Purchasing four large drums of the unique cleaning concentrate for the manufacturer's required minimum order.



- Improving the formulation and pricing.



- Producing an awareness-raising video.



- Creating eye-catching, point-of-purchase displays to educate the consumer about the need for water conservation.



To find out more, please visit http://kck.st/23ezJ0t



The website of Drought Buster is http://www.droughtbustercarduster.com and http://www.savewater.website



Early contributors to the campaign will receive a variety of valuable rewards including the Drought Buster Car Wash & Wax™ Kits and the Drought Buster Car Dusters™ – at savings from the established Amazon retail cost.



To make things fun, for only $1 contributors to the Kickstarter campaign become honorees in the celebratory Rain Dance ceremony Vinson will hold at the end of the campaign. The ceremony will take place at Lake Casitas near the remnants of the old Santa Ana School that was submerged under 69 feet of in 1957 to create Lake Casitas, West Ventura County's backup water supply for the last five decades. It is now less than half full. The campaign slogan is "Together we can save 2.2 billion gallons of water, one shiny car at a time."

