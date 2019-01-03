California Tech Company Develops World's Most Universal Stand

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2019 --GoDonut, an American company in California, is announcing the world's most universal stand to hold smartphones and tablets. It is a recently developed mobile implement that allows consumers to use their electronic devices hands-free. Patented and designed intelligently, it provides the versatility of three different angles to suit a variety of different needs for users who travel, cook, are in school, in the office and so much more.



Check out GoDonut online!



GoDonut offers everyone what they would want in a portable mobile device stand—it is compact, lightweight, waterproof, and easy to use. Measuring 4" in diameter and 1" in height, it is easily stored in a purse or backpack, taking up little space. Users can hide it away until they need it, or use it for decor. Easy to use and no assembly required, users only have to take the GoDonut out and put their smartphone or tablet in the slots provided. It comes in a variety of exciting colors such as: lime green, berry blue, watermelon pink, lemon yellow, cherry red, valencia orange, licorice black, hunter green, and grape purple.



Michelle from Cincinnati, a GoDonut enthusiast and yoga instructor, says, "I love how it holds my iPhone handsfree, allowing me to capture instant videos of my poses to share on social media with my students."



GoDonut is the ideal tool. Efficient and practical for note-taking in class, plane trips, presentations, or following a recipe in the kitchen. It is also available for customization, making it a great gift idea or a way to promote a company or business.



Juan Pablo, Co-founder of Voto Studios in California comments, "All of our employees at Voto Studios have GoDonuts on their desks and use them everyday!"



GoDonut will be at Golden Globes in Los Angeles, California on January 6th, 2019. Swing by and check them out. The company will also be launching at CES Eureka Park Marketplace, Las Vegas, a startup arena that provides a remarkable opportunity to initiate a new product. Come and experience the GoDonut January 8th-11th, 2019, at Sands, Hall G-Exhibit #53554—freshly baked to meet electronic needs and 100% gluten free. Meet the team and experience the GoDonut firsthand. Go to the GoDonut website for more information at http://www.godonut.com and their online Facebook shop to purchase.