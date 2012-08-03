California Trendz Hosting 1 Day Trunk Show in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2012 --California Trendz has announced that they will be holding a one day only Trunk Show in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday, August 5th from 10am – 1pm. The event is poised to offer Tucsonans a rare opportunity to get designer fashions at discount prices while having a fun shopping experience.



California Trendz is a new concept in shopping for fashion forward individuals on a budget. Offering designer fashions with affordable price tags at premier events, California Trendz is making shopping fun while easy on the wallet. Focusing on events including Trunk Shows, Sample Sales and Private Parties, California Trendz has lowered the vendors overhead and in turn created a consumer friendly price tag.



California Trendz is owned and operated by best friends for 25 years, Jessa Smith and Kacee Sissener are excited about the Trunk Show in their hometown, “Both of us have moved away from Tucson but are excited to come back and bring some fashion with us! We just got in a new shipment of jeans with new styles as well as these amazing bling’d out Converse shoes for kids” says Kacee.



The event is open to the public and premier invite for free mimosas before noon. The Trunk Show is from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, August 5th at 8002 N. Blue Brick Drive, Tucson, Arizona 85743.



Interested parties may also schedule their own Trunk Show.



About California Trendz

California Trendz hosts glamorous trunk show events that offer ladies a fun filled brunch with their friends or a girls night out with martinis and pampering. The latest trends in jeans are available at all events for only $65 per pair regardless of the style or brand. One of a kind, hand-made tops as well as belts, scarves, hats, rare jewelry and even children’s couture clothing are also available.



For information, email info@californiatrendz.com or follow on Twitter for event postings: http://www.twitter.com/caltrendz