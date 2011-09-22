CashAdvance.com Unveils Its Educational California Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2011 --CashAdvance.com introduces its California Consumer Resource Center to help consumers residing in California educate themselves on state laws and regulations regarding cash advance loans. In the past, consumers have been confused by the frequent modifications of cash advance laws in California and the difficulty to find information that pertains to their state. CashAdvance.com has created an up-to-date California consumer guide that is easy to use so consumers can make informed financial decisions.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



When consumers visit the California Consumer Resource Center they will have access to the California Laws & Regulations page. Information found on this page has been gathered by financial experts. This page has updated information on California cash advances, including maximum loan amounts, term limits, and maximum cash advance interest rates and financial fees. Consumers can also find other important information about payment plans, the length of a cool-off period between loans, and the number of simultaneous outstanding loans.



The Laws & Regulations page has been created to give consumers an educational resource they can trust to find current state laws and regulations for payday loans. It is also a place for consumers to research what is required for a loan to be legal in California and help them understand the loan process. CashAdvance.com will keep the information updated so consumers do not base their decision on outdated news. Therefore, it is advised to regularly check for updates to know when state laws and regulations have changed the cash advance process or requirements.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our California Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in California, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."