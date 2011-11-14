CashAdvance.com Announces the California Consumer Protection Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2011 --CashAdvance.com is proud to partner with California consumers to assist them in learning about their rights concerning cash advances. Many residents are finding it necessary to borrow money from time to time to meet their financial responsibilities. As a trusted member of the payday loan industry for over ten years, CashAdvance.com is committed to assisting consumers in making smart and well informed decisions about their finances. The launch of the California Consumer Protection page is simply one more resource for residents to learn about the ever-changing processes in the short-term loan industry.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



California residents will learn that all payday lenders must be licensed by the Department of Corporations to conduct business in the state. This state-run agency also monitors the lenders to ensure that they are conducting business in a lawful manner. Residents will also find information about the California Department of Corporations' ability to verify the standing of a lender or to lodge a complaint against a lender. Residents are also welcome to call one of the four offices or visit them in person to discuss concerns or issues regarding a short-term loan.



CashAdvance.com is not a lender in the State of California. It is, however, a trusted online resource for residents that are interested in a cash advance loan. In an effort to deter predatory lending practices, CashAdvance.com provides residents with the most current information available pertaining to loans and lender.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our California Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in California, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."