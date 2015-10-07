Calka Design Concepts, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Products

Stratford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2015 --Joseph Calka is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.JCPetSupply.com. The website offers a wide selection of pet products including flea control products, medicine for animals, pet food, pet bedding, and pet treats. Calka was inspired to start his website by his desire to offer great pet products at lower costs. He knows many people who have pets and often complain about the price of pet products. He wanted to provide people like this with a place where they could find low prices on the products they needed for their pets.



There are many great pet products featured within the merchandise of JCPetSupply.com. The website offers products including pet carriers, Petmate dog beds, dog medicine for bladder control, flea and tick medicine for pets, cat pyramid beds, aquarium starter kits and much more. In the future, Calka plans to start offering all kinds of different pet products that customers are looking for. If customers don't find a product that they are looking for on his site, then they can request the product and he will try to find it for them.



Providing a colorful and well organized website is important to Calka regarding JCPetSupply.com. The website is designed to look really nice with large color pictures and complementary colors. The site is also divided into sections so that it is very easy for customers to find all of the different products that relate to the type of pet that they own. Customers are able to easily find the items that apply to their pets without looking through many other products to find them.



In addition to the main website, Calka will be launching a blog located at http://www.JCPetSupplyBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to pet care and pet products. Calka will be talking about the different products that he offers on his website, how to deal with flea and tick season, how to care for pets, animal nutrition, and other topics that relate to pets. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information to help customers care for their pets.



About JCPetSupply.com

JCPetSupply.com, a division of Calka Design Concepts, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Joseph Calka.



Joseph Calka

http://www.JCPetSupply.com

203-687-3960



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com