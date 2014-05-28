Call for Articles: WeHireHeroes.US Invites Veterans to Share Their Achievements

Saint Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --WeHireHeroes.US is a national job board and career resource center for American military veterans and their spouses. The site was recently named "Best Veterans' Job Site on the Internet" for its innovative approaches to helping connect transitioning veterans with the jobs that are looking for them. They are now inviting successful job candidates, recruiters, and employers to share their experiences regarding the transitional process from military member to civilian employee or business owner.



The idea of hiring veterans has recently become more popular, however the process of actually landing a position (or filling one) remains arduous for many. By gathering and sharing the personal stories of those who have already completed the journey successfully, the company seeks to inspire others to persevere and overcome whatever obstacles they may face.



"Veterans respond to the voices of other veterans, and to those who genuinely support their efforts", said Lance T. Walker, Managing Director of WeHireHeroes.US. "This project will give them the opportunity to express their thoughts, goals, fears, and opinions regarding the hiring process - and how they were ultimately able to succeed as a civilian in today's American workforce.



Ultimately, we want to shed light on the entire process so other veterans that are wrestling with an upcoming job search will be able to meet the challenge head-on, with energy and positive expectations.



This effort should also help recruiters and employers better understand the experience the veteran or spouse is going through, so both parties can better meet each other's needs."



Submission process:

Articles should not be longer than 500-600 words. Video presentations should not exceed 3 minutes in playing time. Each entry must contain: the author's email address, phone number, short biography, and military affiliation (if any). Only one contribution will be accepted per author.



Topics covered should include, but are not limited to the following:

- the job hunting or hiring process in your particular industry,

- the relationship between business and higher education in your industry (how important is having an advanced degree?)

- how did your military experience help or hinder your job search?

- how long was your job search, or how long did it take you to fill your open position?

- how did you find out about the job you have now?

- how did you connect with the veteran or spouse you eventually hired?



A selection of the stories submitted will be edited and published on the WeHireHeroes.US website in the Resources section, and may also be included in forthcoming multimedia publications on the subject. All entries become the property of WeHireHeroes.US.



Interested? Send your stories to Debra Howard, Marketing Director, at admin@wehireheroes.us .