Stockholm, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --The software video compression company Divideon is today issuing a formal worldwide Call for Patents in the video codec xvc.



The xvc codec was released in its first version in September 2017. It is a software-defined video codec which includes novel and innovative methods for video compression, capable of delivering compression performance far beyond the video codecs that exist in the market today. The decoding process of xvc has a lightweight design in order to support software decoding across various platforms. An online demo at the Divideon website shows that xvc can even run directly in browsers using a JavaScript decoder.



The xvc codec is constructed with a modular architecture to allow for modifications and improvements to be introduced continuously and seamlessly. The source code of the xvc reference software is publicly available and it is constantly being extended with new features and additional compression tools. The second major version of xvc is expected to be released during 2018.



With this formal Call for Patents, Divideon invites any party that believes it has patents that read on the xvc reference software to contact Divideon regarding licensing the technology.



Patent holders are also requested to express their opinion regarding defining a royalty-free profile of xvc which would serve as a baseline of the full xvc codec.



The commercial license of xvc will be available starting from the second quarter of 2018, and patent holders are encouraged to respond to the Call for Patents in advance of March 31, 2018.



In order to respond to the Call for Patents in xvc or to receive additional information related to the Call for Patents in xvc, please contact: xvc-licensing@divideon.com.



For general information about Divideon, xvc, or the licensing terms of xvc, please contact info@divideon.com or visit www.divideon.com.