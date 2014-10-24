Call to Action: Noise4Good Empowers Musicians and Their Fans to Make an Impact

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2014 --Connection. It’s at the core of Noise4Good, the first crowd-funding platform that connects musicians and their fans with causes they are passionate about. Noise4Good takes the power of music to move people, enabling charities to interact with musicians and their fan bases to raise funds and engage with donors, turning any social cause into a music experience and caring into action.



Artist Sign-up: http://www.noise4good.com/artist/signup



Once musicians sign-up on Noise4Good, acting as advocates they can align with up to five charities of their choice. They can then raise funds, post messages, showcase their music, create campaigns/calls to action on Noise4Good’s website, galvanize fans at concerts and across all social media and mobile devices. Artists can even create PSAs and gift exclusive music to donors.They will be featured on the pages of the non-profits they support, giving them the opportunity to not only engage with their fan base but with an entirely new audience. And they can tap into the country’s millennials, with their economic spending power of 1.3 trillion dollars, by harnessing the influence that music plays in their decision-making. Musician//Producer/Social Entrepreneur Kevin Patrick, who has performed on stage with the likes of Blondie, is the Co-Founder and CEO of Noise4Good.



"The intent is to channel the efforts of musical influencers into a network for positive change."



In recent news, Noise4Good was one of the participating partners/sponsors in the Global Citizen's festival in New York. The free concert featured artists including Jay Z, No Doubt, Carrie Underwood and The Roots with surprise appearances by Sting, Alicia Keys and Beyonce.



About Noise4Good

Noise4Good—unlike other crowd-sourced fundraisers—is working with Charity Navigator to ensure each organization is carefully vetted. Noise4Good is going link to Charity Navigator’s evaluations of each non-profit on its site so artists and fans can check out each one. It has a list of 3000 pre-approved, qualified charities that have been analyzed based on how they use their funds for impact.



Noise4Good will be mobile compatible and allow musicians to engage with fans in real-time with its exclusive technology. This feature allows for fans to receive special messages and Calls to Action from their favorite artists!



Noise4Good is a game changer. Now's the time for artists to get connected and make a difference through the gift of song.