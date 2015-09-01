Callagrownup Mobile App Launched to Help Children Instantly Call a Trusted Grown-Up

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --In the world where children have been the subjects of headlines, where children have found themselves in trouble or danger, parents have been calling out for something to be introduced that will help keep their children safe. A new mobile app called CALLAGROWNUP is the answer parents, and children have been looking for, and already it has become an important app to help keep children safe.



The app CallAGrownUp is now available in the app store to provide security that children need. It enables kids to text, email or call a grown-up they trust with a single click of a button. Their parents can automatically call them back if their kid gets disconnected. The new app conveniently works on any iOs and mobile device.



The new app gives parents peace of mind and children the security that a parent or a trusted one is available when needed. CallAGrownUp is designed to save a lot of worries for both parents and their children offering instant connection wherever and whenever they need. With only a single click of a button, kids will be able to connect with their parents or another trusted grown-up. The number of people listed on the contacts is unlimited, as well as the devices it covers. People can conveniently use it on their iPod, iPads, and iPhones using a cellular or WiFi connection.



Parents will be able to connect remotely to the device in case it is disconnected for some reason. The app will automatically reconnect if the phone is connected to a network. CallAGrownUp users can make phone calls to Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.



A spokesman for CallAGrownUp said: "We created CallAGrownUp to keep kids safe. According to the CDC, over half of American kids live in homes without a landline. How do they call for help if something happens? CallAGrownUp is designed to fit that need."



A 10-day free trial is available for users to try this app and see how it works. The subscription paid service offered by the company includes all the user's devices that can be linked via this app. The monthly cost of the subscription depends on the country and the chosen length of subscription.



Children can use this one-click service any time they feel unsecured or lonely and need their parents' attention and support.



For more information on the new CallAGrownUp app and the subscription prices, please visit https://www.callagrownup.com



CallAGrownUp is an important app that allows children to feel safe. It provides parents with peace of mind knowing there children can contact them when needed.



