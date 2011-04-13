Fake the Caller ID Number When Making a Phone Call Using A New Mobile App Named SpoofPro.

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2011 -- In light of new FCC regulations, a newcomer in the app market, SpoofPro, makes it even easier to fake the caller ID number that shows up when you make a call. The service known as Caller ID Spoofing is not a newcomer on the scene, however SpoofPro has made it much easier than other companies to do Caller ID Spoofing, which is what the process is called by many. “All I have to do is open the app and choose the number I want to call and the number I want to display on the Caller ID.” said Jenny Tuscany. “When I use SpoofPro on my smart phone, it integrates with my contacts list so I don’t have to actually know anyone’s number that I want to call.”



In addition to Caller ID Spoofing, SpoofPro also allows users to record their phone calls and change their voice. “I use it for pre-texting” said one private investigator that we talked to that wished to remain nameless. “It is by far the best tool I know of that allows me to trick bail jumpers into showing up somewhere at a certain time so I can catch them.”



Once we heard about SpoofPro, we did a little research to find out if the service was actually legal. As it turns out that as long as a person is not using the service to defraud, cause harm, or wrongfully obtain anything of value. So long as users are not using the service for any of those items, then it is totally legal.



SpoofPro is the highest rated spoofing app in the Android market and is also available in the Cydia store for those users that have jailbroken iphones. Android users wanting to download the app can do so at https://market.android.com/details?id=com.itellas.app.spoofpro&feature=search_result or by visiting the Android market and searching for SpoofPro. If you use a jailbroken iphone, please visit http://modmyi.com/cydia and search for "SpoofPro."



