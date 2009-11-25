Calligrapher Lends Her Hand-Inked Designs to New Stamp Line

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2009 -- With more than 30 years of professional calligraphy experience, artist and instructor Linda Schneider is releasing her debut stamp line through Stampington & Company. This new collection, entitled The Flourishing Quill, features 13 stamps based on Schneider’s “ornate pictorial calligraphy” designs, including decorative elements, feminine figures and artistic portraits.



Linda Schneider is an internationally-recognized professional calligrapher and watercolor artist based in Liberty Lake, Washington. Her original artwork has been featured in numerous issues of Somerset Studio magazine and on the cover of a national medical journal, as well as in exhibits in both national and international sites, including The Museum of Art and Culture in Spokane, Washington and the International Art Exhibition in Houston, Texas. She is also a commissioned artist, whose designs have been featured in exclusive product lines for Papyrus and Authentic Models. In 2009, she shared her techniques in “Designing Faces, Figures, Florals, and More,” a book which teaches readers how to emulate her style of pointed pen calligraphy.



“Whenever we consider artwork for new stamp collections, we look for those unique touches that elevate the designs above other stamps that are currently on the market,” says Kellene Giloff, Stampington & Company’s President and Publisher. “By combining her top-notch calligraphy skills with fine art techniques, Linda is able to create elegant images that are truly one-of-a-kind. After having featured her artwork in the pages of our magazines for many years, we are delighted to have her join our family of stamp artists with the release of her debut stamp collection, The Flourishing Quill.”



The Flourishing Quill includes 13 wood-mounted stamps (retail prices range from $8.95 to $17.95). The entire collection is available for purchase directly from Stampington & Company (http://www.stampington.com or call 1-877-STAMPER) as well as select retailers of rubber stamps. Linda Schneider maintains a Web site at http://www.lindaschneiderart.com. For more information about this release, including print-ready images, visit http://www.stampington.com/press.



About Stampington & Company

