Calmare Pain Therapy Treatment Ends Maryland Teen's Pain After Multiple Options Fail

Staten Island, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Calmare Pain Relief Solutions, a medical practice located in Staten Island, NY, reports that its Calmare® device has succeeded in alleviating a young girl's chronic, debilitating pain. Numerous pharmaceuticals, physical therapy, and use of both a TENS unit and sympathetic nerve blocks had all failed to offer the patient any relief.



In November 2012, 16-year-old Blair Barao injured her right knee in a farming accident. Although she continued working despite the pain, within a week her parents were seeking medical attention for her. It took doctors several months to confirm a diagnosis: Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.



Blair's pain was so bad that her orthopedist could not even touch the injured area in order to evaluate it. Dr. Scott Barao, her father, stated, "She was so sensitive to pain that even putting a bed sheet on her leg created intense agony."



To treat Blair, local doctors prescribed physical therapy and the use of a Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) unit. In addition, she was treated on six separate occasions with sympathetic nerve blocks, which showed diminishing effectiveness with each treatment. Her medications included: Naproxen, Lyrica, and Nortriptyline.



Dr. Barao said, "It was bad enough that the drugs were so potent; no teenager should need that kind of medication. Their side effects made Blair unable to function in many ways, and her school work and extra-curricular activities became difficult to impossible. Blair was an accomplished equestrian before her accident, and after, she couldn't even get on her horse. But worse, they didn't really get rid of the pain."



In 2014, the Barao family made the trip to Staten Island, NY, for Calmare® pain therapy treatments from their home state of Maryland. She had reached out to Dr. Jack D'Angelo and Dr. Christopher Perez, after seeing Dr. D'Angelo discuss the treatment on the nationally syndicated television show, "The Doctors".



The Calmare device uses a biophysical rather than a biochemical approach. A 'no-pain' message is transmitted to the nerve via disposable surface electrodes applied to the skin in the region of the patient's pain. The perception of pain is effectively cancelled, when the no-pain message replaces the pain message, by re-using the same nerve pathways via the surface electrodes. Regardless of pain intensity, a patient's pain can sometimes be completely eliminated, often resulting in immediate relief.



"We're overjoyed to report that Blair appears to be completely healed after only three treatments. For the first time since November 2012, Blair is completely pain free and has absolutely no sensitivity in her right knee area!"



Dr. D'Angelo describes how the maximum benefit is typically achieved through follow-up treatments. "The patient may be able to go for extended periods of time between subsequent treatments, while experiencing significant pain control and relief. The period of time between treatments depends on the underlying cause and severity of the pain in addition to other factors."



"Blair is back to her old self," according to Blair's mom, Teresa, "it's like those months and months of misery were just a bad dream. We feel blessed that the Calmare device worked the way Dr. D'Angelo said it would. When she got back on her horse not long after treatment, we knew the treatment accomplished what it set out to do, which was to heal our daughter. We had a miracle on our hands."



