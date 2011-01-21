Calming Music to Tranquilize Has Gained Great Popularity on Android Market

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2011 -- Currently Android Market has listed Calming Music to Tranquilize in its Top Free Health & Fitness Applications, which enables more Smartphone users to get access to this totally free music app. As a featured product from DownloadAndroid Inc. (http://downloadandroid.info), the latest update now permits install location to SD card and Korean language support, which provides more accessibility for Android Smartphone users to enjoy the meditative and relaxing tunes of Chinese Style.



Calming Music to Tranquilize is a light music collection providing relaxing experiences through the balance and harmony in the Chinese Tai Chi way of meditation. Soothing music with carefree and harmonious rhythm played by Chinese traditional instruments is full of exoticism, conveying Tai Chi philosophy of a natural life.



How to interpret "Tranquilize" in Tai Chi Philosophy?



Tranquility does not mean dead silence, or a mind without a single thought. It means a return to pureness and to achieve a spiritual unification.



Tranquility is the root of everything in this world. It can be compared to a charger which provides infinite energies. When our energies are used up, we shall choose to be tranquilized. Just like having a full charge, our minds will be refreshed, our bodies being more active.



Human beings are part of nature. However, we usually get fidgety, anxious or irritated when being affected by various life chores in a man-made society. We often find our minds messed up, caught in a dilemma. As we can not purify a basin of dirty water by simply stirring it, the best way to purify a chaotic mind is to calm it down and let it return to naturalness.



Notable features in Calming Music to Tranquilize:



- Six pieces of Chinese traditional music packed

- Interface of Chinese style

- Different meditative states

- Elaborate descriptions

- Helps to spread Chinese Tai Chi culture

- Promotes relaxation and refreshment



Calming Music to Tranquilize has cultivated a natural and peaceful musical circumstance. Pure sounds played by traditional Chinese instruments will lead you to a state of naturalness, thus to achieve a higher self-awareness and consciousness. In this way we can take good care of our minds.



