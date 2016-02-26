Cam Creative Marketing, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Survival Gear and Disaster Preparedness Supplies

Stockton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --Carolee Moore and Christine Joyner are excited to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.CamSurvival.com. The website offers a wide selection of survival and preparedness products including first aid kits, flashlights, survival knives, and survival food. Moore and Joyner were inspired to start their website by their belief that being prepared for survival with high quality gear is a necessity. They wanted to provide the items that people would need to be prepared to help them improve their chances of survival and reduce their fear of the unknown when faced with a disaster or survival situation.



There are many excellent survival products featured within the merchandise of CamSurvival.com. The website carries products including LED flashlights, a selection of knives, Snugpak sleeping bags, survival gear, lightweight sleeping bags, emergency survival gear, and much more. In the future, they plan to grow and expand their selection of products. They will focus on improving the current selection and adding specialty survival gear such as water filtration devices, pet survival gear and a variety of bugout bags.



Providing quality products at competitive prices is very important to Moore and Joyner. They hand select each of the products on the site to ensure that each product falls into their standards for quality and price. Customers shopping on CamSurvival.com can expect excellent products and fantastic customer service for both the novice and the experienced survivalist.



In addition to the main website, Moore and Joyner are launching a blog located at http://www.OutdoorSurvivalGearBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to the products offered on the main website. They will be writing about the products and their features, comparing products, and explaining the uses of the products in a survival or disaster situation. The purpose of the blog is to provide further information to help customers choose survival gear that they can rely on.



