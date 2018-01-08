Cambria Film Festival Releases Full Schedule

Cambria, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2018 --Harold and Maude. Bing and Marion. Harold and Lillian. These are just three of the couples to be featured in the Cambria Film Festival, which debuts February 8 through 11, 2018. The Festival will showcase eleven feature films and more than thirty shorts, and every title falls within the romance and romantic comedy genre.



On Thursday evening, February 8, the Festival opens with Harold and Lillian, a charming documentary about the real-life, behind-the-scenes Hollywood couple, Harold and Lillian Michelson. This film wowed attendees and critics alike when it first screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Both the film's director Daniel Raim and the Lillian Michelson, one of the film's subjects, will be on hand for the opening reception at the Cambria Center for the Arts. The two will participate in an audience discussion after the screening.



Harold and Maude, the cult classic 1973 story about a May-December romance, will be shown in a special dinner movie setting on Saturday evening, February 10, at the Cambria Vets Hall. Attendees will be encouraged to bring in a meal from on-site food trucks, buy local beer or wine inside, and participate in a special session of movie trivia before the film is screened.



At the Festival's closing champagne gala, Bing Crosby and Marion Davies star in 1933's romantic comedy Going Hollywood. Following the champagne reception, the film will be screened in the Hearst Castle Theater at the Hearst Castle Visitor Center on Sunday evening, February 11. In addition, the winners of the Festival's awards will also be announced. Several filmmakers are expected to be in attendance.



Across the four days of the festival, films will be screened from around the world, including the United States, England, India, Australia, Ireland and France. Venues will include the Pewter Plough Playhouse, the Cambria Center for the Arts, the Cambria Vets Hall, and the Hearst Castle Theater.



A full festival pass, which provides access to all films including the opening reception and the closing gala, costs $75. Additional information regarding each film, screening times, and pricing for individual tickets and other ticketing options can be found on the Festival's website, http://www.cambriafilmfestival.com.



This is the first occurrence of the Cambria Film Festival. After being announced in early 2017, the Festival received over 1500 entries for consideration. A local panel of screeners went through a months-long process to identify the best forty-two for showcasing.



The Festival's awards will include:



- Best of the Fest

- Best Feature

- Best Short

- Theme Award

- Audience Awards for Best Feature and Best Short



The festival is spearheaded by Cambria Center for the Arts and local film and photography studio, The Love Story Project, with key sponsors including the Cambria Tourism Board, San Simeon Tourism Alliance, Cambria Pines Lodge, New Times, The Cambrian, Dolores McNeil, Ami Belli and other local sponsors.



Festival passes are also available through http://www.brownpapertickets.com.



For more information and a complete listing of all films, visit http://www.CambriaFilmFestival.com.