Cambria Film Festival to Debut Valentine's Day Weekend, 2018

Cambria, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --Soon movies will be coming to the small seaside village of Cambria, California. Long known for its art galleries, wine tasting, and quaint weekend getaways, Cambria will host a 4-day film festival dedicated to romance and romantic comedies February 8 -11, 2018. In keeping with the location, the films will screen mostly in intimate settings of approximately 100 seats or less.



The Festival is currently accepting entries through the submittal site FilmFreeway.com. Features, shorts, documentaries, and animation are all sought—as long as they fall within the broad category of romance or romantic comedy. Final deadline for submissions is October 15, 2017.



"This festival is created for and by our entire community," says Nancy Green, Executive Director, Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre. "It brings to life the unique and romantic allure of this coastal area."



In addition to showing top entries, the Festival will also highlight some classics, including a special showing of a beloved romantic comedy as part of a Champagne Gala, to be held at the Hearst Castle State Park Theater, San Simeon, on Sunday, February 11, at 6 pm.



During that event, the Festival will announce the following awards:



- Best of the Fest (cash plus local stay award)

- Best Feature (cash award)

- Best Short (cash award)

- Theme Award (local stay award)

- Audience Awards for Best Feature and Best Short (cash plus local dining award)



Best runner-ups will also be named for both features and the shorts.



The festival is spearheaded by Cambria Center for the Arts and local film and photography studio, The Love Story Project, with supporting funding from the Cambria Tourism Board, San Simeon Tourism Alliance, Cambria Pines Lodge, New Times, and other local sponsors.



Festival passes are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com.



For more information, visit CambriaFilmFestival.com.