Cambridge Entrepreneur Academy's Entrepreneurs Helping Entrepreneurs Podcast Channel Launch

Cambridge, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2016 --Cambridge Entrepreneur Academy would like to announce the launch of their new Entrepreneurs Helping Entrepreneurs Podcast on iTunes. The first podcast titled "Starting a Business from Scratch" - Helping entrepreneurs better understand the early stages of a business.



New Podcasts scheduled every Monday and Friday



Learn how a business works, learn how to make money and save money, practice the 5 qualities of great leaders, create goals for a business, understand the application of the Four Point Triangle, understand the roles of advertising, marketing, financials, and operations in a business, and more.



The podcasts are hosted by Mychal Connolly and John Sortino, Founders of Cambridge Entrepreneur Academy – a worldwide entrepreneur resource where we assist Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, Start Ups and Ambitious Big Dreamers online at www.cambridgeentrepreneuracademy.com.



About Mychal Connolly

Mychal Connolly is well known as the founder of Stinky Cakes. He was named one of America's Top 100 Urban Entrepreneurs for his work as the co-founder of the online baby-gift company Stinky Cakes™. He has also been named one of the Top "40 Under 40" in Massachusetts by Business West magazine. He has been featured in the Boston Herald and in Black Enterprise and Inc. magazines.



About John Sortino

John Sortino is the founder and creator of The Vermont Teddy Bear Company. John grew his Teddy Bear Company from a peddlers cart with sales of $5,000 to a 100 million dollar company. He was named best CEO in America, and has received many honors, including be named one of America's Top CEO's.



There are more than 400 million entrepreneurs in the world. Entrepreneurship is one of the fastest growing professions in the world. Learn how to make your dreams come true by becoming an entrepreneur. Create a fulfilling life for you and your family.