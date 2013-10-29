Camconnect.com Launches, Promises Video Chatrooms Without Creeps

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2013 --The top video chatroom websites have grown to host over two million visitors per day, but a unique new competitor, Camconnect.com, is poised to draw an even larger audience. Tyler Gopen, a Western New York native and MBA student at the University at Buffalo, created Camconnect so people could meet new friends online without the creep-factor.



“While other video chatroom websites are infamous for having male exhibitionists, Camconnect is creep-free because users can ban anyone off the site in a single click” Gopen explains. “But to make sure only creeps get banned, Camconnect employees go through and review every ban that occurs. Camconnect users have the power to control who’s allowed on the site.”



Camconnect features two ways to meet new friends online: the Shuffler and Video Chatrooms. The Shuffler is similar to roulette-type websites where two people are randomly connected via webcam, but with less creeps and more interesting people. “One minute you can talk to college students in Europe, and the next minute you can talk to surfers in California.” says Gopen.



Camconnect Video Chatrooms are four person rooms and are based on a popular topics. For example, local musicians can meet other people who share their passion in the “Musicians” room. Video chatroom topics are hand-picked and sorted into Movies, TV, Lifestyle, Books, and Music categories. New friends can even stay in touch by adding each other to their Camconnect friends list.



Camconnect has taken unwavering dedication to develop. After going all in by emptying his bank account and getting investments from friends and family, Gopen hired web development company Media Elements LLC to turn his dream into a reality. Now, two years after the website’s initial sketches, Camconnect.com has finally been released.



“It’s extremely exciting to launch a website where you can meet new people without having to worry about creeps,” Gopen says. “I believe that in less than one year, every teenager will use Camconnect, and that it’s the next big thing in social networking.”



Experience Camconnect now by visiting Camconnect.com. To hear more about the website, request an interview, or talk to Gopen one-on-one, please email Contact@Camconnect.com.