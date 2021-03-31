Cameron D. Simpson Attorney Brings Personal Injury Wins to the Florida Panhandle

Fort Walton Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2021 --Every year, millions of people are harmed in personal injury cases, and a vast percentage of these victims do not get the compensation they deserve. Cameron D. Simpson, a personal injury lawyer has built a reputation in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, assuring that her clients are positioned to win legal cases of this kind.



Personal injury cases are often the result of negligence. Examples of these cases include car accidents, harmful equipment malfunctions, medical malpractice, and work related accidents. These are all examples of cases on which Cameron Simpson's firm has worked. Their success has been unparalleled.



Cameron Simpson has won numerous awards for her success as a personal injury lawyer including the 10.0 Avvo Rating - Top Attorney, 2018 Preeminent Award - Peer Related for Highest Level of Professional Excellence, and the Client's Choice Award 2019.



One of her clients, Richard South, has this to say about the exceptional work of the firm: "Thank you for all you did for my auto injury case. Everything was handled past my expectations. You made the situation easier to bear. I really appreciate the care and concern you showed during this time. My calls were returned in a timely manner, and all paperwork was explained in understandable terms. Again, I really appreciate everything you and your staff did for me."



Personal injury lawyers seek to pursue justice on behalf of the injured individual and sometimes on behalf of their family, as well. People who have been injured physically or psychologically as the result of the negligence of another person, company, government agency or any entity can benefit from Cameron D. Simpson's legal expertise. Since 1985, Cameron D. Simpson has risen to the top in Northwest Florida for pledging respect and quality service to clients, stating that "while some lawyers pass cases off to paralegals, assistants or case managers, we don't." Attorney Cameron personally reads every medical record, writes every letter and negotiates with every insurance adjuster.



Simpson says "our Fort Walton Beach personal injury attorney's only goal is your satisfaction and ability to heal. We will be at your side, fighting for clients across Florida until we get the results you need."



About Cameron Simpson Law

Simpson's career began after graduating from Mercer University School of Law cum laude in 1985. She started with insurance defense and litigated countless workers' compensation cases. Today, she uses the insight she gained defending the insurance companies to more effectively pursue compensation on behalf of accident victims and disabled individuals in Florida.