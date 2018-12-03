Cami Galles Releases Enchanting Holiday Album 'Cami Christmas'

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2018 --CAMI GALLES has released her first holiday album, Cami Christmas, available now on all streaming and purchasing platforms. The Blues/Jazz/Pop album marks the first full-length release from Cami and arrives just in time for the holiday season. With her sultry and tantalizing voice, Cami puts her own touch on such classics as "Santa Baby" and "Frosty the Snowman" and provides the perfect soundtrack for the most festive time of year.



Cami Christmas has both a glossy and cozy quality, an album at once intimate and towering. Cami's silky vocals are the main attraction, and they dexterously weave in and out of Christmas songs you know and love. Each of the nine songs is gorgeously arranged for piano, brush drums, and stand-up bass, with horns making an appearance on a handful of the tracks. The Chicago-based artist imbues her music with magnetic energy and versatility, thanks to her outstanding and varied vocal performance. Cami's lilting croon hypnotizes on ballads like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", while "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" boasts a more operatic style reminiscent of her days touring Europe as a soprano. But just as you've cozied up to the fire and her enchanting voice, Cami surprises you— her spirited delivery on the blues version of "Winter Wonderland" is both whimsical and extremely alluring.



"I set out to make an album of classic Christmas songs, but with my own flare," Cami explains. "These are songs that have meant a lot to me and to many of us as we've all grown up listening to them. It was wonderful to reimagine them in the studio and give them new life."



Cami Christmas comes on the heels of her two previous singles, "Play Victim" and "Elevator". Cami will celebrate the release of Cami Christmas with two shows at the Drake Hotel in Chicago on Saturday, December 8th and Friday, December 14th. Cami can be seen singing live at some of Chicago's most iconic venues: Kingston Mines, Soho House, as well as Rosa's Lounge.



About Cami Galles

Cami Galles is a charismatic, soulful songstress with over 20K social media followers. She has performed at Soho House, The Drake Hotel, Kingston Mines, & many other iconic venues in Chicago.



