CAMILEIA and Eagle Technology, Inc., Sign Strategic Partnership

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --Eagle Technology Inc. has been the leader in the development and sale of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) since 1986. Eagle Technology Inc., based in Wisconsin, operates in 34 countries with 10,000 users.



The partnership focuses on technology exchanges and the distribution of solutions. A partnership made possible following the meeting of 2 presidents, Harshad Shah for Eagle Technology Inc and Krim BECHINA for CAMILEIA, who share the same values of respect, commitment, and trust.



It's a win/win partnership of a major American player with its history and fame, and a young French start-up with its "French-Touch" and dynamism. The will of the presidents is to offer a wide choice of interoperable solutions for building operations. In a world where digital evolution is underway, it was necessary to increase the offer in order to better meet the demands of today and tomorrow.



Both companies plan to collaborate to offer a wide choice of interoperable solutions for the operation of buildings. In a world where digital evolution is in progress, it has become increasingly clear that collective action is needed to deliver a unique workflow focused on productivity that will improve efficiency and streamline operations.



SEJI is a CAFM and PROTEUS is a CMMS, both of which are developed in Full Web and deployed as cloud. One single interface, several possibilities a winning choice.



About Camileia

CAMILEIA is a new player in software solutions dedicated to property management. We work every day to ask ourselves how to simplify the application of complex tasks with the help of new technologies. Our team is at your disposal in the personalized support of your digitization process. We advise, support and encourage you in this approach, which has become necessary in the optimization of its performance and competitiveness. CAMILEIA® is at the forefront of new technologies, computer and mobile software publishing and intelligent control by PLCs, at the service of the human.



Inspired by our experiences and know-how, innovation is etched in our DNA. Our added value lies in our ability to translate complexity into a simplified, reliable and proactive version.



Created in 2015, we have developed a "SEJI®" CAFM, a "UTSY®" BMS and a "MILAE®" real estate audit solution. This unique and interoperable trio was inaugurated in June 2017. Our success is confirmed by the implementation of our solutions in more than 400 buildings with some 3,000 users.



For more information, visit our website http://www.camileia.com or contact contact@camileia.com.



About Eagle Technology, Inc.

Since 1986, Eagle Technology has been a leader in development and sale of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions. To date, they have had over 10,000 users in 34 countries and has developed partnerships with companies like Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Delta Controls, Trane, and Tridium. These partnerships have enabled Eagle Technology to promote, manage, and service customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.eaglecmms.com.



For more information, visit http://www.eaglecmms.com and follow us on Twitter at @ProteusCMMS or on Facebook @eaglecmms.



