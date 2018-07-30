Camille Designs Co. to Host Special Pop-Up Shop Introducing New, Sustainable Women's Clothing Line

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --Camille Designs Co., a boutique apparel startup from Madison, WI, will be hosting a pop-up shop to introduce the brand and its fashions on Wednesday, August 1 from 10am to 7pm. The event will take place in the Leap Room at Kavarna Coffeehouse, located at 143 N. Broadway in Green Bay, WI. Founder and designer Alissa Donovan will be present.



The Camille Designs Co. pop-up shop will feature more than 25 original pieces, available for purchase at the event. Each piece of women's apparel is vintage, inspired by retro, timeless designs as a way to discredit modern fashion trends that have propelled the industry towards harmful environmental practices.



Pieces available will range from casual and comfortable dresses to unique denim apparel and timeless pieces inspired by the designer's nostalgic emphasis and sustainable focus.



Camille Designs Co. represents the works of founder Alissa Donovan. A Wisconsin native, Donovan is currently studying Apparel and Textiles Design at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is focused intently on addressing sustainability issues prevalent throughout the fashion industry. Camille Designs Co. showcases Donovan's voice as a designer and embodies her focus on bringing sustainability to the industry.



"Local and sustainable clothing brands are beginning to take hold, but fast fashion brands are still continuing to grow around the world. Shopping with local and sustainable brands is a great way for people to support their communities, as well as the worldwide effort to cut back on waste and environmentally damaging practices in business," says Donovan.



Visitors to the pop-up shop will also be able to order custom sizes of the pieces on display or speak directly to the designer regarding commissioned apparel or unique alterations on available designs. Vintage-inspired jewelry, handpicked to enhance the designs, will also be available.



In addition to viewing the collected works of Camille Designs Co., visitors are also encouraged to enjoy the renowned Green Bay Farmers Market, taking place just outside the shop on Wednesday evening. Kavarna Coffeehouse is also a destination for local fare and visitors to the pop-up shop are encouraged to explore the eatery's menu.



For more information about Camille Designs Co. and its upcoming pop-up shop, or to consult with designer Alissa Donovan on a custom apparel order, please contact Joseph Donovan via email at info@DonovanGHC.com.