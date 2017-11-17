CamOFF Is a Stylish Webcam Cover That Gives Users Back Their Privacy

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --Privacy protection in today's world has never been a more pressing concern. CamOFF, a stylish new webcam cover that promises to give user's their privacy back, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Hundreds of laptop users around the world are vulnerable to webcam hacking and spying. According to several intelligence agencies including the FBI, each day millions of people get hacked and are not even aware to it. Everyone from former FBI Director James Comey to Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have all been seen with covers over their webcam cameras.



"A close friend's laptop recently was hacked- the hacker caught her in an intimate situation with her boyfriend and decided that it would be 'funny' if he would spread it among his friends," says creator Yaniv Ben Hemo. "It went viral in days across all over the country which destroyed my friend and almost made her commit radical acts to herself."



CamOFF was built out of creative thinking to ensure privacy without a large visible or distracting footprint. It is made out of recycled plastic and silicone so it would sit tight on the screen but with absolutely flawless movement ability. It is a simple, yet stylish webcam cover made out of recycled plastic for the main body and silicone for the rails responsible for the movement.



CamOFF has been tested on over 100+ different laptops from different vendors like: Apple, HP, Google, ASUS, Dell and more which were all found to fit perfectly due to the material used which allows for a flexible and comfortable fit.



"CamOFF is the first and out of many more products to come, these days. We are working on developing CamOFF for mass production and simultaneously developing our next big privacy protector - a 'shield' of privacy in the shape of a smartphone cover which will have features for saving the owner of the smartphone privacy including both camera and sound cover," adds Ben Hemo.



CamOFF is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2idhPvr.



About CamOFF

A privacy and security tech company dedicated to protecting user's privacy through creative products and solutions.



For more information on CamOFF please visit https://www.camoff.me.