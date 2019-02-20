Camp Adventureland Debuts with a Grand Opening Event in Middletown, Delaware

Middletown, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --Camp Adventureland, an indoor hatchet throwing and immersive escape room venue (that's the first of its kind in Delaware), announces the grand opening of its Middletown location. Camp Adventureland will be hosting its Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening on Feb. 28, which will take place at 112 Patriot Drive, Suite C Middletown, DE between 5:30 and 7p.m. Guests will be treated to free food and drinks, giveaways and entertainment.



Camp Adventureland offers a unique atmosphere where families and groups alike are welcome. Their camp counselors greet and guide guests on their hatchet throwing and escape room experiences. Their escape room venue (opening soon), Camp Escape, offers many different themes like exploring ancient Aztec ruins, busting mobsters in a 1920s era speakeasy and many other unique experiences. Camp Hatchet, Camp Adventureland's axe-throwing venue, is complete with food and drinks in a campground-like atmosphere where guests can enjoy cold drinks and delicious food at their authentically crafted cabins and picnic tables, while competing in the sport of hatchet throwing.



"After a ton of hard work, we are thrilled to finally open our doors to bring a new level of adventure to Delaware. Our goal is to bring a entertainment to the area that all ages can enjoy. From the moment you walk through our campground arch we want to transport you and your family back to the 80's!"



This is Camp Adventureland's first location in Delaware. The adventure will also be coming to Boothwyn and Horsham, PA, shortly.



For more information please visit: http://campadventureland.com