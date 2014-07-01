Campayn Offers Canadian Businesses Effective, Hassle-Free Tools to Comply with CASL by July 1

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Campayn, the Toronto-based startup that has simplified email marketing for businesses worldwide, is now offering tools that make it easy for companies to comply with Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL). The July 1 deadline to comply with CASL is one week away. Every Canadian business that communicates with clients and prospects electronically will need to make immediate changes to avoid the severe penalties introduced by the legislation.



CASL outlines three requirements for all commercial email communications: sender identification, a CASL-compliant unsubscribe mechanism, and recipient consent. While most email marketing vendors already have built-in features that meet the first two requirements, they do not offer businesses a way to obtain and document recipient consent.



Campayn is introducing two consent tools that will help businesses get Certified Express Consent™ and maintain accurate digital records of that consent for every contact in a company’s email marketing database.



“We know these new laws are challenging and the risks are far too great so we are offering Canadian organizations help with acquiring consent,” says Campayn CEO Alek Mirkovich.



Campayn’s first consent tool is a sign-up form that businesses can easily create in Campayn and embed on their website. The second tool is a CASL email template with a consent button that companies can send directly to their contacts to obtain consent.



Both tools are supported by Campayn’s digital recordkeeping system, which stores each contact’s name, email address, a server time and date stamp, and an IP address if available. This consent data is maintained in the business’ account and can be easily sorted and exported as needed.



For companies that need assistance obtaining consent, Campayn can manage the process for them. Campayn charges a fee per contact for this service, with a minimum of 100 contacts. Businesses only pay for the contacts that provide express consent. Campayn offers a money-back guarantee for each contact they are unable to obtain Certified Express Consent™ from within 90 days.



Contact:

Alek Mirkovich

Campayn

33 Hazelton Ave. Suite 308,

Toronto, Ontario M5R 2E3

http://www.campayn.com