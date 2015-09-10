Campbell, CA Chiropractor Dr. Brian Coyle Helps Elderly Patients Find Solutions for Chronic Pain

Campbell, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Dr. Brian Coyle, leading Campbell, CA chiropractor at Advanced Health Center is helping elderly patients find natural solutions to their chronic pain with the latest chiropractic methods. Oftentimes, physicians prescribe strong and addictive pain killers to elderly patients who are struggling with chronic pain. In some instances they may advise invasive, exploratory surgery to attempt to find the root of the problem. Dr. Coyle instead offers natural, drug-free alternatives to treating chronic pain.



Rather than prescribing strong prescription medications that only mask the symptoms of pain, Dr. Coyle helps patients find the true root of their pain, and he creates a customized treatment plan to help diagnose and treat it. Oftentimes chronic pain can be caused by spinal or other skeletal misalignments that may also lead to neurological issues.



Dr. Coyle and his staff regularly help patients find solutions for conditions such as sciatica, peripheral neuropathy, neck pain, spinal pain, and joint pain. They also specialize in treating herniated discs and fibromyalgia. For a limited time, Dr. Coyle is offering significantly reduced prices for elderly patients interested in a consultation at Advanced Health Center, with the consultation including a full evaluation and X-rays if necessary.



The goal of chiropractic corrective treatments is to treat and prevent mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, particularly the spine. Chiropractic emphasizes the body's powerful self-healing ability and maximizes the body's potential to heal itself through proper alignment and function. Chiropractic adjustments are most often done by hand, making small manipulations to the spine, neck, and joints to aid the body into reaching its ideal alignment.



In addition to traditional chiropractic adjustments, Dr. Coyle and his staff also provide patients with lifestyle advice, massage therapy, spinal and postural screenings, and massage therapy. With these services combined into a comprehensive treatment plan, patients have high success rates of finally getting rid of their chronic pain and living an optimal lifestyle for their age.



About Dr. Coyle

Dr. Brian Coyle is the founder and executive director of Advanced Health Center in Campbell, CA. He has been practicing as a doctor of chiropractic for more than 30 years and is a recognized alternative health care authority in the profession and community. He has been seen on TV shows airing on networks such as Fox, NBC, ABC, and CBS News. He has received advanced training in spinal biomechanical engineering and is a member of the California Chiropractic Association.



