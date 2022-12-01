Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc. Offers Budget-Friendly House Insurance in Omaha and Bellevue, Nebraska

Council Bluffs, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2022 --Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc. is a reputed insurance agency that offers life, business, car, home and farm insurance in Council Bluffs, Iowa and Papillion, Nebraska. While Nebraska does not require people to invest in home insurance by law, if the homeowner takes out a mortgage, then there is a high chance that the lender might need them to have a proper home insurance policy in place. Home insurance policies are designed to safeguard the property and assets of the homeowner. It might include dwelling coverage, personal property coverage, and liability coverage. Dwelling coverage protects the structure of a house, like its walls and roof, and attached structures, like a porch. Personal property coverage, on the other hand, protects the homeowner's personal belongings, including their furniture, clothing, and electronics. Specific items, like jewelry, art, and collectibles, are often only covered up to a specific limit by a home insurance policy. Personal liability coverage is basically meant to financially protect the homeowner if they are found to be legally responsible for another person's injuries or damage to their property.



Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc. is among the most reputed providers of house insurance in Omaha and Bellevue, Nebraska. They offer high-quality insurance coverage at affordable rates. Their policies ensure that homeowners stay financially protected in times of need. Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc. agents work alongside the clients to help them identify and invest in the perfect insurance plan that fits their budget and lifestyle. This agency even offers a variety of condo/townhome insurance plans at budget-friendly prices. Floodwater can cause a lot of damage to a home. However, standard homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Hence, it shall be prudent for homeowners to acquire first-class flood insurance through Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc.



Give Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc. a call at 712-328-3975.



About Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc.

Campbell Insurance Agency, Inc. is an experienced insurance agency that caters to clients across Papillion, Omaha, Bellevue, NE, Treynor, Council Bluffs, IA, and many nearby areas.