Campbell Worldwide Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Home Decorations

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2016 --Karen Campbell is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.StyleRoomByRoom.com. The website offers a broad assortment of home decorating items including home furniture, lighting and wall decorations. Campbell was inspired to start her website by her own interest in home décor. She is always perusing magazines and home decorating websites. She loves discovering new design styles and how to best put together a stylish room. She wants to provide her clientele an easy way to decorate their homes in different styles by presenting these items in an organized manner. Customers can use the site to design their own rooms themselves.



There are many excellent home decorating products featured within the merchandise of StyleRoomByRoom.com. The website offers products including vintage and modern home furnishings, Mid-Century French dinging tables, round wall clocks, old world home accessories, floor standing mirrors, elegant table lamps, traditional home decor, decorative wooden wall mirrors, Tiffany style table lamps, and much more. In the future, Campbell will continue to add new products that customers can use in their home decorating as she finds great new items to offer. By continuing to add new products, she hopes to offer a wider selection of products for customers to choose from.



Providing a website that helps people design their homes themselves in a quick and efficient way is important to Campbell regarding StyleRoomByRoom.com. The website offers main groups of products that are further divided out by specific styles of room. Customers can easily find unique items that fit into the style that they have chosen for a specific space. They can feel pride in the rooms that they have created knowing that they were able to design and decorate the rooms by themselves.



To complement the main website, Campbell is also launching a blog located at http://www.RoomDecorInspiration.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to designing a room. Campbell has most recently written about lighting for the room, how rooms benefit from different levels of lighting, and how to make a room feel comfortable. Her future blogs will cover many different ways to enhance a room with home furnishings. She will also feature the different products that are available on her website, and how to establish the feeling of the room. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with additional information to help them design different rooms of their homes.



About StyleRoomByRoom.com

StyleRoomByRoom.com, a division of Campbell Worldwide Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Karen Campbell.



Karen Campbell

http://www.StyleRoomByRoom.com

602-569-6588



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com