CAMWorks for Solid Edge Now Available at Ally PLM Solutions Inc.

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2013 --CAMWorks for Solid Edge is the only feature-based CAM product on the market that leverages synchronous technology, enabling the user to make “on demand” manufacturing design changes to any CAD model. One can automate workflows with easy-to-use associate NC Programming technology to accelerate programming time up to 90%.



CAMWorks for Solid Edge is an embedded CAM program that is fully integrated with Solid Edge, and provides the user with unprecedented benefits like reduced programming time from hours to minutes using automatic feature recognition in conjunction with knowledge base, lower cost of ownership with ease-of-use and a short learning curve, reduced turnaround time with automatic regeneration of toolpath for rapid ‘on the fly’ manufacturing design changes to any CAD model, and the ability to retain and standardize manufacturing best practices by leveraging automatic feature recognition and assigning appropriate machining strategy using a proprietary Technology Database.



CAMWorks is an intuitive featured based CAM solution assisting manufacturers to increase productivity and profits by utilizing best-in-class technologies and adaptable automation tools to maximize machining efficiencies with ease. Even if the user is not a CAM expert, they can learn the user interface quickly and create good tool paths with just a small amount of training. CAMWorks will recognize geometry using patented feature recognition technology and produce tool paths automatically based on the Technology Database (TechDB™).



The Technology Database is fully customizable, easy to navigate, contains information defining what strategies, tools, speeds/feeds based on selected geometry, a means to capture and reuse machining best-practices of an organization, and efficient in automation of NC programming from database.



VoluMill is fully integrated into CAMWorks, making it simple to learn and easy to use. VoluMill produces an ultra-high performance toolpath designed for High Speed Machining applications: 2-axis and 3-axis rough milling tasks. VoluMill makes dynamic adjustments to the axial depth of cut and feed rate to stay inside the pre-determined rate of material removal. VoluMill has been proven to quadruple Milling cutter life while operating safely at great feeds and speeds than recommended by cutter manufacturers. VoluMill designs a path to increase overall path length with these techniques. VoluMill address four traditional toolpath problem areas with initial full cut into material, stepping over in-between cuts, feeding into new areas of parts and overloading in corners.



CAMWorks for Solid Edge’s key to faster time-to-market are to identify features by using patented, Automated Feature Recognition from CAMWorks; applying machining best practices: Use Knowledge Based Machining to leverage in-house machining knowledge; and automatically adjusting to design changes: fully associative toolpaths update automatically to design changes.



CAMWorks for Solid Edge will allow the user to increase quality while reducing scrap, tooling costs, programming and overall lead time. The user will find it worthwhile to learn and powerful when learned. No one else compares to the speed of their Knowledge Based Machining/Synchronous Technology power combination. Check out the world’s first embedded CAM system for Solid Edge.



Reserve a seat for our webinar: CAMWorks for Solid Edge: Intelligent Machining through Automation, and check out more information at Ally PLM Solutions, Inc.