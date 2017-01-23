Can AmazingKarma.com's Upcoming Videos Help Make the World a Better Place

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --Karma is a concept that is engraved into the minds of nearly every person from a very early age. The saying "what goes around comes around" captures the basic principle of cause and effect in relation to good and bad behavior. But now, Karma is being spread and quantified by a unique new social network website, AmazingKarma.com, which encourages positive acts and societal change.



Today, AmazingKarma.com has announced it will produce two new high-quality YouTube videos to further their mission. These videos will feature celebrity guests, a unique style of comedy, and a humorously-delivered moral message.



The first video will revolve around a practical situation that more people need to be made aware of: the "Left Lane Loser" phenomenon. This is when slow drivers occupy the far-left lane inhibiting traffic, infuriating drivers, and even causing accidents. In the AmazingKarma.com comedy sketch, the actress finds the ultimate man of her dreams only to find out that his one fatal flaw is that he is a "Left Lane Loser". The audience is taught a valuable lesson about automotive safety while enjoying a good laugh.



AmazingKarma.com has eight different versions of the "Left Lane Loser" song and is asking for the public's help in choosing which version to use in the video.



The second video also involves a very common roadside situation, but it is a touch more fanciful. Two celebrities must deal with the annoyance that is blaring, clashing, and unwanted music from other drivers. As they wait at a light, they are surrounded by cars blasting music from various genres and are forced to endure the dissonance. In the end, the situation is resolved with an unforeseen Karmic twist that is sure to wow audiences.



To produce these videos in their best possible form, AmazingKarma.com plans to work with Universal Studios Hollywood and recognizable movie and TV stars. However, this is no cheap task with star talent, animations, and special effects. To raise funds to produce these videos, AmazingKarma.com has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Patrons will be rewarded with AmazingKarma.com Karma Cards and Coins.



About AmazingKarma.com

AmazingKarma.com was founded by Hollywood entertainment industry veterans and award-winning film makers, Darlene (Karma Dar) and Ken Tipton (Karma Ken),



AmazingKarma.com is based on the non-religious concept of "What Goes Around, Comes Around". Good Karma comes from simply doing the right thing. Own your actions, make amends, then move ahead.



Amazing Karma acknowledges acts of kindness, courtesy, and honesty while exposing acts of unkindness, discourtesy, and dishonesty using Green (Good Deed) and Red (Bad Deed) Karma Cards.



To learn more or support the creation of the videos visit the Indiegogo campaign page.