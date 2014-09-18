Can Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Be Caused by Antibiotics; The CBCD Reviews the Medical Literature

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Studies show that a common side effect of antibiotics is a feeling of physical and mental fatigue. (1) Medications used treat health conditions caused by bacteria, including ear and skin infections, urinary tract infections, food poisoning, pneumonia, meningitis and other serious illnesses are called antibiotics. They’re also used to treat or prevent infections that can complicate surgery or other medical procedures. When individuals read the safety and prescribing information for most antibiotics they’ll see “unusual tiredness or weakness” listed as a potential side effect.” (1) Antibiotics can also weaken the immune system. In fact the authors of one study wrote that “one of the complications of antibiotic therapy is secondary infection. This is a huge problem in hospitals, but there hasn’t been a mechanistic understanding of how that occurs. We suggest that if the immune system is on idle, and you treat someone with broad-spectrum antibiotics (and the system is) less efficient at responding quickly to new infections.” (2) This weakening of the immune system can allow latent viral infections with viruses, such as EBV, CMV, HCV, etc., to increase in number and cause a feeling of physical and mental fatigue. The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals who experience fatigue take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to help reduce the numbers of latent virus in their bodies.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against latent viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the (EBV and other viruses)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



What is the link between a weak immune system and fatigue?



According to Dr. Hanan Polansky’s theory of Microcompetition, the decrease in the immune system will increase the number of latent viruses in these patients. One typical virus that infects most people is the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV). Research shows that in high concentrations, these viruses cause fatigue. Therefore, polyDNA suggests reducing the numbers of latent viruses in the body to reduce physical and mental fatigue.



Suppressing the immune system can also lead to a reactivation of latent viruses in the body. This further weakening of the immune system can allow an infection with a latent virus, such as with EBV, to create conditions favorable to viral reactivation and even more intense feelings of fatigue. In fact, the virus itself is responsible for feelings of “extreme fatigue.” (4)



The CBCD recommends that individuals who take antibiotics also take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR against the latent viruses in their bodies that can cause fatigue. To view the entire paper on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula and fatigue, visit: http://cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Decreases-Fatigue-Clinical-Study.php.



The CBCD also recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



