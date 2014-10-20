Can Genital Warts Be Removed at Home? CBCD Reviews the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



According to WebMD, over-the-counter treatments should not be used on genital warts. (1) Dr. Kenneth Cheng wrote that individuals should not “be tempted to ‘do-it-yourself’ with over the counter remedies as these are not designed for genital tissue.” (2) Dr. Kenneth Cheng is Board Certified in Family Medicine and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. If you go to a doctor, you can choose from many wart treatments. Some focus on destroying the wart and others on boosting your immune system so your body clears the wart. (1) Two natural products designed to help the immune system target the latent HPV virus that causes genital warts are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR. Both products are available Online without a doctor’s prescription.



Click to learn more about Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that Americans infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



In addition to dietary supplements designed to help boost the immune system, doctors may also recommend treatments including: “liquid nitrogen to freeze the wart off, prescription-strength salicylic acid applied at home to get rid of the wart, (and) laser or surgery to cut the wart off.” (1)



However, it should be noted that leading topical treatments against genital warts, which are caused by the human papillomavirus, or “HPV,” have many side effects. According to Drugs.com, these side effects include: “bad odor (solution only), bleeding of treated skin, blistering, crusting, or scabbing of treated skin, bloody urine (solution only, burning feeling of treated skin, dizziness (solution only), headache (gel only), itching of treated skin, pain during sexual intercourse (solution only), pain of treated skin, problems with foreskin of penis (solution only), redness or swelling of treated skin, scarring of treated skin (solution only), skin ulcers of treated skin, (and) vomiting (solution only).” (4) Symptoms of overdose (overuse) include “nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, fever, sore throat, unusual bleeding or bruising (and) oral ulcers.” (4) Therefore, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with HPV use Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which have no reported side effects.



Learn more about Novirin and HPV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HPV.



References:



(1) WebMD – Skin Problems & Treatments Health Center – Warts: Treatments and Home Remedies



(2) Healthtap.com – Are there any effective ways to remove genital warts at home?



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(4) Drugs.com – Condylox Side Effects. Updated through Micromedex® on May 6th, 2014. drugs.com/condylox.html