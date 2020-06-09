Can Self-Driving Cars Drive Better Than We Do?

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --The development of self-driving cars is in full swing. Tesla and other top automobile concerns, as well as a number of startups, constantly demonstrate new prototypes. Some of them already drive on the roads and even cope well with dangerous situations (for example, when the driver falls asleep while driving). However, they don't solve the global problems of passenger transport: we still sit in traffic jams and get into accidents.



Andersen's Analysts have developed the concept of a global self-driving transport system that can span an entire city or even a country. Built on the basis of AI, the system will completely eliminate the human factor from traffic.



All cars will not only follow traffic rules strictly but also be able to exchange information and instantly respond to emergency situations. As such cars will move without any human presence; one car alone can serve a whole family of 4-5 people. This will reduce traffic congestion and have a positive effect on the environment.



Of course, such a concept would also have opponents. Some auto enthusiasts simply don't want to give up the pleasure of driving a car on their own. However, this position is clearly weaker than the desire to significantly reduce the number of accidents that occur due to the fault of the driver. But if the accident occurs due to the fault of AI, this can become a much more serious problem for its implementation. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that isolated cases of software failure or AI errors can stop progress when thousands of people cease to die on the roads.



To launch such a project, enormous resources and support from municipal authorities will be required. However, there are at least two ways to implement the concept proposed by the author of the idea, Andersen's Business Analyst Anton Naidenko. You can read more about the topic in our blog, in the full version of the article.