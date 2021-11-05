Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2021 --Can.Trust.Will., LLC is proud to announce the release of our new book! Published by our wonderful partners at Business Expert Press and now available for presale on Amazon, "Can. Trust. Will.: Hiring for the Human Element in the New Age of Cybersecurity" comes to you highly recommended by top cybersecurity and IT experts, and Fortune 500 leaders.



This timely book includes insightful interviews with CIOs, CISOs, Talent Recruiters, Cybersecurity Professional Service Providers, Consultants, Private Sector Attorneys, Academics and U.S. Government Officials. Readers will gain invaluable perspectives from leaders in all sectors of cybersecurity, including:



- Thomas J. Harrington, a senior adviser at McKinsey & Co., former Associate Deputy Director of the FBI and former Managing Director and Chief Information Security Officer of Citi;



- Rodney Petersen, the director of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) within the U.S. Department of Commerce;



- Andrea Markstrom, the Chief Information Officer of Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP and former Chief Information and Technology Officer of Blank Rome LLP;



- Stewart Gibson, the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of USI Insurance Services;



- Michael Woodson, the Director of Information Security and Privacy for Sonesta Hotels and former Chief Information Security Officer for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority;



- Paul Maurer, the president of Montreat College, which has been designated by the NSA and DHS as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.



- William Bender, Senior Vice President - Strategic Accounts & Government Relations at Leidos and retired Lt. General and former CIO of the United States Air Force.



- Austin Berglas, Global Head of Professional Services at BlueVoyant and former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Cyber in New York.



Here's a bit more about "Can. Trust. Will.: Hiring for the Human Element in the New Age of Cybersecurity":



Building a successful cybersecurity team is no longer optional. Cyberthreats evolve at a staggering pace, and effective cybersecurity operations depend on successful teams. Unfortunately, statistics continue to illustrate that employers are not finding the people they need. The Can. Trust. Will. System guides the C-Suite, HR professionals and talent acquisition specialists to build unbeatable cybersecurity teams through advanced hiring processes and focused on-boarding programs. Additionally, this book details how successful cybersecurity ecosystems are best built and sustained, with expert analysis from high- level government officials, Fortune 500 CSOs and CISOs, risk managers, and even a few techies. Those already in the field (and newbies) will glean invaluable knowledge about how to find their most effective position within a cybersecurity ecosystem. In a tech-driven environment, cybersecurity is fundamentally a human problem: and the first step is to hire for the human element.



At Can. Trust. Will., LLC we're also very proud of our two principals who created the Can. Trust. Will.® System: Leeza Garber & Scott Olson. Here's a bit more about them:



Leeza Garber is a cybersecurity and privacy attorney and consultant. She is an award-winning lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania's The Wharton School and an adjunct law professor at Drexel University's Kline School of Law. Leeza is an expert for televised national news (including Fox News, Fox Business, and The National Desk), providing insight on cybersecurity, privacy, social media, and technology. She is a panelist and moderator at legal and technology conferences, and is a keynote speaker at corporate events around the country. Leeza earned her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, a certificate in business and public policy from The Wharton School, and a B.A. cum laude from Bryn Mawr College.



Scott Olson is the CEO and founder of HR consulting firm GlenHaven International, LLC, where he applies his expertise in building high performance teams. He was an FBI agent for 21 years, serving as Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Intelligence and Counterintelligence and as the Legal Attaché in Baghdad, Iraq. In 2016 he redesigned and implemented the FBI's Supervisor Development Program which is used by the FBI today to extract differential data from promotion job candidates. Scott is an FBI certified Interview and Interrogation Instructor, certified in the CIA's deception detection system, and author of the First Promotion Transition Certificate Course. He is also an experienced trial attorney and former prosecutor. He holds a B.A. from the University of Washington and a J.D. from the Seattle University School of Law.



Leeza and Scott have been featured speakers for ISACA and NICE, and have been published in The Hill and Newsweek.



Don't miss out on Can. Trust. Will. Hiring for the Human Element in the New Age of Cybersecurity. Pre-order on Amazon today!