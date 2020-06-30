Can We Change Someone's Life with $10,000? a New Extraordinary Reality TV Series Premiered on June, 21st 2020 on Diana Angelson's YouTube Channel- CHANGING LIVES

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2020 --A new extraordinary Reality TV Series premiered on June, 21st 2020 on Diana Angelson's YouTube channel- CHANGING LIVES.



The idea came from the producers of "The Second Coming of Christ" and "Armenia, My Love", in an impressive effort to bring a breath of fresh air to the sea of shows, series and films around the web.



Can we change someone's life with $10,000? Apparently, we can! Diana Angelson goes around this small community next to Los Angeles and asks questions about the new pandemic crisis and how Corona has been impacting people's lives. She found a local dealership, NewCarSuperstore.com, eager to lend a hand and donate $10,000 to someone whose life could really start over.



Any business could pop in and be of help in one's community and this is the main idea of the series: We can all help each other and become better people and businessmen, better institutions and impact those around us!



Changing Lives is definitely a show to watch and it certainly brings a smile and a few tears to everyone's face.



