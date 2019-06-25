Canada Immigration Inc. Helps Immigrant Families Start a New Life

Concord, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --Canada Immigration Inc. has a dedicated team of professionals to help people immigrate to Canada. With close to seventy years of shared experience between them, this team is ready to assist you in becoming a Canadian Citizen in this country. Through expertise in their field and support for their clients, these compassionate people offer free assessments to help immigrants establish a productive, happy life here.



This team has established themselves in Toronto, Ontario as the prime professionals in immigration counseling. Each of these people are experts in their field and all of them have something different and unique to bring to the table:



Adele's expertise lies in the fields of accommodation, education, and family law. She is regularly consulted for compilation, documentation, editing, filing, formatting, and research. This expert in legal administration has over twenty years of experience to bring to the table in addition to her Bachelor's in ESL.



Anna has a broad background in social management practices. Her true talent lies in her ability to analyze each and every case in order to make her client's journey towards citizenship a happy and memorable one. With a Bachelor's Degree in Education and over twenty years of experience, Anna has an in-depth knowledge of social management and is an expert in directing immigration cases.



It is her specialization in the areas of immigration programs that has made Roksana an invaluable resource in ensuring that an immigration application is faultlessly correct and expedient. She is a proficient Legal Advisor in the fields of Civil, Labour, and Immigration Law with over ten years of experience. Roksana became a member of Green Light Immigration in 2017 and has practiced law in Canada, Moldova, and Russia.



Vadim is the go-to guy for helping clients to get a job in their field. He has created and nurtured many lines of communication with a varied range of employers who are interested in creating diverse workforces for their companies. Vadim has become an expert in finding the right job for the right client. It is his passion for ensuring that his clients successfully immigrate to Canada that has made him a dedicated professional with fifteen years of experience in the field. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering.



Yelena has made her clients her first, and only, priority. As a case manager, she has a meticulous sense of attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and is always receptive to any of her client's questions, no matter how seemingly small. Yelena's knows that her clients' concerns are her concerns making Yelena an excellent case manager. In addition to her personal experience as an immigrant and her own background as a Court Clerk in the Law Enforcement and Collection System Authority, Yelena also has a Bachelor's Degree in Law.



About Canada Immigration Inc.

Canada Immigration Inc. is a leading immigration firm in Canada that helps individuals to immigrate to Canada. The company boasts a team of experienced consultants and lawyers who have extensive experience in immigration law and the industry in general. The firm has been in operation for years, and its team of professionals has what it takes to help clients maneuver the immigration process and get Canada Visas or permanent citizenship.