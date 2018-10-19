Canada Immigration Lawyers Announce Fast-Tracked Processing for International Students

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2018 --As a team of Canadian immigration lawyers, Sas & Ing have just released an article about Canada's new Student Direct Stream (SDS) program which fast-tracks study permit applications for international students from China, India, Vietnam and the Philippines. For more, go to: http://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/canada-implements-fast-track-processing-for-international-students/



International students from these countries who meet the SDS criteria can now have their study permit applications processed within four weeks.



According to the post "International students are a key part of Canada's immigration program. Currently, there are nearly 500,000 international students studying in Canada and the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) reports that there has been a 20% increase since 2017. Statistics from the CBIE show that almost 56% of international students in Canada come from one of these countries. Similar programs to the SDS have been in place in these countries. However, IRCC has now aligned them into one collective, consistent program to enhance the processing times of applications."



The SDS is a perfect option for students who meet the requirements and are looking to begin their studies in Canada as soon as possible. However, to utilize the new, fast-track system, qualifying students must demonstrate that they have the language skills and financial capability to succeed academically in Canada.



With programs such as the SDS, Canada continues to move towards becoming a premier destination for international students. As IRCC improves its international Student Program, the intention is to further expand the SDS program in 2019 to include additional participating countries.



To learn more about the SDS Program, bringing a family member to Canada, or becoming a permanent resident, please call (604) 689-5444 to speak to one of the Vancouver Immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing.



About Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre has over 30 years of continued in-depth and comprehensive expertise in most aspects of Canadian Immigration practice. Sas & Ing have facilitated applications to Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), Service Canada and Canada Border Services Agency. Catherine & Victor work closely with other lawyers specializing in Business, Employment, Tax and Real Estate to provide comprehensive legal advice to companies and individuals as they navigate the regulatory requirements necessary for temporary or permanent establishment in Canada.



For additional information, please visit canadian-visa-lawyer.com or call (604) 689-5444



Sas & Ing Immigration Law Centre

Catherine Sas

604-689-5444

Company website: canadian-visa-lawyer.com