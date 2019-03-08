Canada Immigration Lawyers Offer a Primer on BC's Provincial Nominee Program in 2019

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2019 --The Canadian immigration lawyers at Sas & Ing provide advice and assistance to individual and business clients on all forms of temporary entry into and permanent residence in Canada. While Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) offer an effective path to Canada, they are often complicated and therefore overlooked. A new blog posted on canadian-visa-lawyer.com delves into BC's 2019 Provincial Nominee Program. For more, go to: https://canadian-visa-lawyer.com/a-primer-on-bcs-provincial-nominee-program-for-2019/



Immigration levels will continue to rise in Canada over the next three years – Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is expected to welcome as many as 350,000 new permanent residents per year by 2021. Most of these permanent residents will qualify as "economic" immigrants based on having a combination of valuable skills and work experience, and about 71,300 of them will be admitted under Provincial Nominee programs.



PNPs allow provinces and territories to select and nominate prospective applicants for permanent residence who have the job skills and/or experience they value based on regional needs. Each of the provinces and territories that have PNPs have created unique immigration streams to attract candidates that will enhance the local economy and fill labour and skills shortages. Successful PNP applicants will be issued Nomination Certificates which allow them to apply for Canadian working permits and permanent residence.



The article summarizes the BC PNP immigration streams, which include International Graduates, Post Graduates, Entry Level and Semi-Skilled, Skilled Worker, and Healthcare Professional.



For example, "The Skilled Worker stream is designed to help workers qualify for Canadian permanent residence if they have a job offer from a BC employer in a skilled occupation and at least two years of directly related work experience in the occupation offered to them.



What's unique: Many of Canada's immigration programs require or favour applicants with skilled work experience obtained in Canada. The BC PNP Skilled Worker stream will consider foreign skilled work experience, including paid co-op work experience abroad, as meeting the minimum experience requirements for a Nomination Certificate. This makes it easier for candidates who have never worked in Canada, or have worked for less than one year in Canada and would therefore not meet the minimum criteria for the CEC, to qualify for permanent residence if they have an offer of indefinite employment from a BC employer."



In summary, PNP program holds opportunities for international graduates, healthcare professionals, skilled workers and even entry-level or semi-skilled workers who want to make Canada their home. These programs continue to be an ever increasing aspect of Canada's economic immigration strategy and may be of interest to prospective immigrants who wish to come to Canada.



